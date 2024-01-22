Pentagon declares dead two US soldiers who went missing in an operation 10 days ago

File image of a dhow boarded by a search team from the USS Winston Churchill off the coast of Somalia (Reuters)

two members of us Navy He They disappeared during an operation to seize Iranian weapons destined for terrorists Yemen Houthis Stayed Declared dead after 10 days of search The US military said on Sunday that it had been unable to locate them.

Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier said that the two SEALs reported missing at sea had taken part in the January 11 operation, in which elite special operations personnel boarded a barge – a sailing ship. off the coast of Somalia and seized missile components manufactured in Iran.

“We regret to announce that, after 10 days of an intensive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and “His condition is deceased.”Centcom said in a statement.

The text further said, “Search and rescue operations for two Navy SEALs who went missing while on board an illegal dhow carrying advanced Iranian conventional weapons have concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations.”

CENTCOM described the capture of missile components as “the first seizure of lethal advanced conventional weapons supplied to the Houthis by Iran since the beginning of attacks on merchant ships in November 2023.”

Artifacts found on Navy SEAL mission. Photo: US Central Command



that month, Terrorists begin attacking ships in the Red Sea Which, according to him, were associated with Israel; In support of Hamas terrorists.

Iran – which has armed, trained and financed the Houthis – The militia increased its supply of weapons in view of the war in Gaza.which erupted after the terrorists Hamas They will attack Israel on October 7,

The ship on which Iranian weapons were found

Tehran has provided Advanced drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, precision ballistic missiles and medium-range missiles To the Houthis.

as revealed reuterscommanders of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) iran and lebanese group Hezbollah are on the ground Yemen helping Direct and monitor Houthi attacks against navigation in the Red Sea,

IRGC commanders and advisers are also providing technical expertise, data and intelligence support to determine which of the dozens of ships traveling through the Red Sea daily are destined for Israel and are Houthi targets. The agency said.

The United States and Britain launched strikes on dozens of rebel positions earlier this month, and the US military has since struck several missiles that Washington said were ready to launch and killed civilians and The military were posing a threat to both ships.

About 12% of global trade normally passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the entrance to the Red Sea between southwestern Yemen and Djibouti, but rebel attacks have forced most shipping to be diverted thousands of miles around Africa. Is.

With information from AFP and Reuters