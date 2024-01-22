Vincent Cassel made it official with his new partner: but why did he already break up with Monica Bellucci?

It’s an open secret that they’ve finally made it official. This Thursday, at Paris Fashion Week, the actor Vincent Castle Appeared on the arm of his new partner Narah Baptista. When the Brazilian-born girl was 18 years old, she moved to Australia with her parents. Now 26 years old, Narah Baptista is 31 years younger Of his new partner.

Before sharing the life of Nara Baptista, Vincent Cassel experienced many love stories. From 2015 to 2023, He was in a relationship with Tina Kunaki, a model who is 31 years his junior. He married her in Bidart (Pyrenees-Atlantiques) in 2018, but they recently divorced. Until 2013, he was primarily the husband of Italian actress Monica BellucciWith whom he had a highly publicized love affair.

Actually, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci met in 1995on the film set the apartment, For 18 years, these two lovebirds were a star couple across the world. But after being together for almost two decades, Monica Bellucci ended her relationshipas he explained Vanity Fair Italian.

he left her still in love

, We have always loved each other with respect, with true feelings, and we part ways just like that. This is in no way a war divorce, the hidden information in this should be disclosed. assured the Italian star, three years older than him. In 2019, she returned for the first time to the exact circumstances of her divorce, which she herself requested. madame figaro, “I have taken the decision. When you leave someone, it doesn’t mean you don’t love them anymore. “This means it is no longer possible to continue.” who now shares explained Life of American filmmaker Tim Burton,