Pep Guardiola’s goals after his time with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is synonymous with success from the benchSuch is the example that has turned Manchester City into a feared team not only in the Premier League, but across Europe and more recently He confirmed what a good coach he is by winning the UEFA Champions League, a tournament that the English people missed very much.

He already became the manager of Manchester City in 2016 He has been in charge of the team for seven years and has managed a total of 452 games.Almost triple his time at Bayern (161) and almost double his time at Barcelona (247).

the situation is this His contract expires in 2025, so Pep Guardiola may think about whether he wants to renew, looking for new things. Or any other personal challenge to your long and successful career.

,I would like to experience the World Cup, Euro Cup, Copa America, whatever. I would like to live that experience. “I don’t know when, in five, ten, fifteen years, but I would like to play in the World Cup as a coach.”He commented exclusively on the ESPN microphone.

During his tenure at City, he has managed to win 16 titlesWhere their five Premier League and Champions League appearances stand out is that it is the first time the Citizens were able to win the most important trophy in Europe at club level.

This time They are second in the Premier League with 56 points In the 25 matches they have played, there is a lesser commitment than Liverpool, so they will fight to the end, while their ticket to the quarter-finals is practically defined after beating Copenhagen in the first leg in the Champions League.

We’ll see if Pep manages to fulfill his dream of directing a national team, but For now, his mission is to continue winning titles and extend his record with star-studded Manchester City. Like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.