Emma Stone ‘will never make fun of Taylor Swift’ after heavy criticism

Emma Stone will never make jokes about her friend Taylor Swift again after she faced violent backlash.

The 35-year-old star joked about calling his girlfriend a “f******” backstage at the Golden Globe Awards last month, but some of the “Bad Blood” singer’s fans took his comments seriously.

She told Variety magazine: “I would never make a joke like that again… because I’ve seen headlines that really took it out of context.”

Pointing to himself, he teased: “What an idiot!”

Emma won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in ‘Poor Things’ and her famous friend was seen applauding her.

Speaking to reporters backstage, she joked: “What a treat. I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was so happy she was there and she was even nominated tonight, which is amazing.”

The two have become close since meeting at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 and Emma has admitted in the past that Taylor helped her get tickets to the opening night of the “Eras Tour”.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: “The concert was really amazing. I was lucky because we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known him since we were 17 and 18, and he “So it got me into the concert, which was great because I knew it was impossible to get tickets.”