Houthis announce they will begin using ‘submarine weapons’ in attacks in the Red Sea

Houthi rebel leader Yemen, Abdelmalek al-Houthisaid this Thursday that the Iran-backed group Will begin to use “submarine weapons” in its attacks against commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea, Where recently the rebels have intensified their activities.

“In these operations, we are also moving towards an increase in terms of intensity and type. This includes the activation of missiles, drones, military ships and the launch of underwater weapons.Which is worrying for the enemy,” al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

From last 19th November Rebels have launched dozens of attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea they claim were linked to Israel, and also against US and British warships. Deployed in those waters to “protect” commercial shipping.

However, this This is the first time that the Houthis have talked about its use



Submarine weapons, although US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 17 February that it had launched a strike against “an unmanned underwater vessel (UUV)” that was being manned by insurgents.

So far According to Al Houthi, the Shia movement has attacked a total of 48 ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, mainly with drones and naval missiles. The rebel leader also referred to Washington and London, which have launched various operations against Houthi positions in Yemen since mid-January, actions that have managed to destroy dozens of missile launchers and other types of weapons.

Despite acknowledging that both countries have “advanced capabilities” to intercept missiles and drones, al-Houthi warned that “They failed to limit launch campaigns nor did they prevent projectiles from reaching their targets.”

He claimed, “New missiles have been developed and the available missiles have been improved to such an extent that the Americans are unable to intercept and shoot them down with all their technologies and capabilities.”

The Houthis have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea since Washington designated them a terrorist group on February 17. A measure that they believe legitimizes them for direct confrontation with the United States.

