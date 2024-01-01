‘Percy Jackson’ Movie Stars Now: Logan Lerman and More

when first Percy Jackson The film premiered in 2010, immediately becoming a fan favorite. Starring Logan Lerman As a Greek god, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief It tells the story of a teenager named Percy Jackson and how his life is completely changed after he discovers that he is actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Based on a series of books by Rick RiordanThe film series consisted of only two films – the sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters, premiered in 2013 — but now, Disney+ has rebooted the entire franchise into a new show for the streaming service. Since the show’s announcement, Logan has been nothing but supportive of the whole thing – he even revealed he’s ready to join in.

“I’m ready for anything! I’m curious to see what’s going to happen with it and I’m glad that Rick, the writer – seems like he’s in control or has the right to say what he wants. I’m not sure how much contribution he had in the (films) we acted in a few years ago. I hope they get a good script together,” Logan said reach hollywood In June 2020. “This is the next step. They mention it, but the truth is that there’s a whole process of announcing development where you have to get a good script together and get it greenlit by the network. I’m curious to see how it goes, but if I’m right for it, I’ll definitely consider it.

Other than perks of Being a Wallflower Alum, also starred in Percy Jackson films Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Kevin McKidd, jake abel, Uma Thurman, sean bean And leven rambin, along with a few others. It’s unclear whether any of them will be reprising their roles (or taking on a new role entirely) for the new series, but they’ve been quite busy since the first film hit theaters in 2010. Most of the cast went on to secure roles in some much bigger projects over the years.

