Peso advances after Fed comments; BMV score is new all-time high

The peso rose this Tuesday as the dollar weakened globally, while the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) reached a new all-time high after a volatile day due to the intervention of several officials of the Federal Reserve (Fed). . Various public acts.

In the morning, Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Fed, said it could open the door to a rate cut if the U.S. economy behaves as she expected, although later the Minneapolis Fed Bank President, Neel Kashkari, acknowledged that the fight would be based on inflation. The fight against is not over yet.

At the end of trading, the peso was trading at 17.0426 per dollar, up 0.40% against the reference value. reuters Of Monday.

Locally, investors are eyeing local inflation data for January to be released on Thursday and the first monetary policy announcement of the year from Banco de Mexico.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose 0.72% to 58,645.42 points, a new all-time high, with the market also attentive to the fourth-quarter corporate reporting season.

Securities of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, owned by magnate Carlos Slim, advanced 6.0% to 53.56 pesos, followed by bread maker Grupo Bimbo, which rose 4.75% to 81.60 pesos.

In the government debt market, the weekly auction of government securities recorded mixed changes in the primary yields of Treasury Certificates (CTS).

The 28-day benchmark Cete rate was set at 11.06%, nine basis points lower than its previous auction, its lowest level since late November.

