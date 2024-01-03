Donald Trump has suffered another setback in court and is preparing to take his immunity claim to the Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Las Vegas on January 27, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher) – Credit: @JohnLocher

Washington.- Donald Trump is preparing to go to the Supreme Court of the United States. An appeals court ruled that he can be tried in the case in which he is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election by rejecting his defense’s claim that, being a sitting president at the time , he is immune. Trump and his lawyers will almost certainly take their case to the Supreme Court, which would have to make an unprecedented decision in the history of a leading global power.

The unanimous decision of the three judges on the panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – a court with immense prestige in the American judicial system, widely seen as a springboard for Supreme Court justices – confirmed for the first time— Class decision. The precedent against Trump, who received another blow on January 6, 2021, in the case initiated by the Justice Department over Trump’s attack on Congress and his interference in the last presidential election.

Trump and his lawyers have sought to delay the start of the trial in Washington as much as possible, and have bolstered their defense by arguing that, since Trump was president at the time of the election and the attack on the Capitol, his actions Were wrong. Protected by the immunity granted by the Oval Office of the White House to sitting presidents. But three judges of the court rejected that proposal outright. Trump’s lawyers will now take this argument to the Supreme Court.

“For the purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump has become a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that might have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him from this prosecution.”, the judges indicated.

Shortly after learning of the decision, Trump posted a message on his social network, Truth Social, in which he insisted that a president should not be prosecuted because The sitting President is immune in the eyes of justice, Trump and his campaign have repeatedly argued that without immunity the President of the United States would not be able to do his job, an argument that constitutional experts have rejected.

“Without presidential immunity, the presidency would lose its power and prestige and, under some leaders, it would have no power. The office of the President shall be enjoyed by the other branches of government. “This is not what our Founders wanted!” Trump posted on his account.

The judges rejected that argument as well, under the principle that no citizen is above the law: “At its core, former President Trump’s position would collapse our system of separation of powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three branches,” the judges wrote. Presidential immunity from federal prosecution would mean that, as far as the President is concerned, Congress cannot legislate, the executive cannot prosecute, and the judiciary cannot review. “We cannot accept that the presidency keeps its former officials above the law forever.”

Despite his extensive record in the field of justice, Trump is once again on his way to becoming the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. Nikki Haley, the only opponent still standing, appears to be far behind in the South Carolina primary election, her home state and the next appointment on the election calendar. After his landslide victories in the first two elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump has confirmed his position as the undisputed leader. grand old party,

The panel’s 57-page decision marked a very strange moment in North American jurisprudence, settling a question that had never reached an appeals court: Can former presidents escape justice by being considered immune from decisions taken during their presidency? Trump is the first former president in the history of the United States to be brought to justice for an alleged crime committed during his administration. Trump’s face 91 criminal charges in four court casesincluding two for his attempt to overturn the results of the last presidential election, in which he lost to the sitting president, Joe Biden.

Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who was appointed by Biden to investigate the attack on Congress, and who brought the election conspiracy case against Trump, has tried to keep the trial’s start date in March, while Trump’s lawyers repeatedly tried to delay it until the November presidential election, knowing that a Trump victory would essentially kill the case. Will give. In federal justice. The former president is also accused of election interference in the state of Georgia and has been accused of illegally carrying a large quantity of top secret documents while leaving the White House in Florida. In addition, he faces another civil case in New York for fraud in his businesses.