América vs. Real Estel (2-1): Result, summary and goals by ConcaChampions | Video | game-total

The Nicaraguan Real Estelí surprised Mexico this Tuesday by defeating America 2-1 in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions League.

A ‘Panenka’ penalty by Byron Bonilla in the seventh minute and a header by defender Marvin Fletts in the 47th minute gave Tren del Norte a historic victory against the reigning Mexican football champions, with Luis Quiñones scoring the goal.

The ConcaChampions first round match between América and Real Estel is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, February 6, in Nicaragua.

Check the schedule here in Latin America to watch the live match between US vs. The real esteli.

Nicaragua and Mexico: 9:00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 10:00 pm.

Venezuela and Bolivia: 11:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil: Wednesday at 00:00

If you’re in Mexico, you can watch sporting events through Fox Sports on its various digital platforms. However, if you live in the United States, TUDN, FuboTV and ViX will be the premium online signals that will broadcast the match on Concachampions. Ultimately, the broadcast signals for all of Nicaragua will be ESPN and Star Plus.