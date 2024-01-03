Kylie Jenner: Her Extreme Birthday Party for Stormi and Aire!

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated the birthdays of her children Aire and Stormi. For the occasion, the star pulled out all the stops.

Kylie Jenner doesn’t do things by halves. The star also completed all the preparations for Stormi and Aire’s birthday party. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner opens up about the birth of her children

There are still many of you following News related to Kylie Jenner, And this, for the simple reason that the beautiful brunette is always talked about. Especially since her relationship with Timothée Chalamet became official.

The two lovebirds have perfect love together. But if Chris’s daughter is to thrive emotionally, so is she happy mother of two children : Stormi and Aire. On 2 February 2022, she gave birth to her son.

a particular delivery Difficult for Kylie Jenner who has lived “6 weeks postpartum”. “I want to tell you that for me personally this experience was a little more difficult than for my daughter. ,

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to my daily life without admitting this to you, He trusted social networks.

And Kylie Jenner continued: “I think all moms look on the Internet to see how other people are doing and we can immediately say that some have it easier. So we put pressure on ourselves. In any case, it was not easy for me. ,

“It was tough. I didn’t even think I’d be able to do this workout today. But I’m here and feeling better.”He added. , it’s okay not to be okay. ,

“Once I realized I was putting too much pressure on myself, I told myself the best thing to think about is that I gave birth to a human being, a beautiful, healthy boy.”, MCE TV tells you more about Kylie Jenner.

Stormi and Aire’s epic birthday party rocks

Ready to do anything for your children, Kylie Jenner recently threw a party Great birthday party for your kids. Actually, Stormi Webster recently celebrated her 6th birthday. On its part, Aire celebrated its second birthday.

For this occasion, the young mother looked at the bigger picture. A character resembling Kylie Jenner’s daughter sets fire Themed Evening: Fun Fair,

The additional rides gave guests a chance to have fun. they also got the opportunity to taste Delicious cotton candy.

There is no doubt that those present at the children’s birthday Kylie Jenner was over the moon. Kim Kardashian also shared some birthday photos on her social networks.

In any case, one thing is for sure, which is that Kylie Jenner goes out of her way to make her children Aire and Stormi happy. Now it remains to be seen what the founder of the Kylie Cosmetics brand plans for the year 2025. To be continued… and in more detail.