In Julia, a woman slashed her husband’s head with a knife because he was drunk

Diana Carolina Pancha Iturriago, 39, was detained by CPBEZ officers after she slashed her husband with a knife. Photo: CPBEZ

Officers of the Bolivarian Police Corps (CPBEZ) of the state of Zulia arrested this Monday afternoon a 39-year-old woman, accused of stabbing her husband in the head with a knife when he allegedly arrived drunk at their home.

According to Commissioner Roberto Antonio Alfaro Molinares, director general of the aforementioned organization, the incident occurred in the Carlos Butassi sector of the city of El Moralito, Colon municipality, Zulia state. The woman was identified as Diana Carolina Pancha Iturriago.

Alfaro Molinares reported that the victim arrived at El Moralito hospital with an open wound in the left frontal area of ​​his head, where he was immediately treated. The injury required eight stitches.

After being interrogated by the authorities, the man revealed that the person who had attacked him in this manner was his own wife in the same house where they live. As a result, the woman was arrested and taken to the police coordination center of that city. The case is handled by the 16th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.

