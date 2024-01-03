For a 2 dollar bill they pay up to 20 thousand dollars

In the exciting world of numismatics There are objects that attract the attention of not only the most enthusiastic collector but also the general public. It’s the $2 bill that became the center of attention when it sold for nearly $20,000 at a heritage auction in January 2022.

Why does such a small nominal decline reach such impressive figures? The answer lies in its rarity. in stamp They look different from other limited edition banknotes. However, what makes this specimen truly extraordinary is its special typographic error: the double printing of the serial number, making it a true gem for collectors.

stamp. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

He stamp The one sold at auction was almost double printed with different serial numbers, making it a highly sought-after item. The spread of the bug on social media, such as a viral video shared by TikToker @blueridgesilverhound, further increased its notoriety.

Apart from its rarity, it stamp It has an uncirculated gem rating of 65 EPQ and is in near perfect condition. A detail that will not go unnoticed by even the most demanding collectors.

stamp. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

This is not the first time that stamp The price of $2 is too high. In 2017, another example was sold at a special auction for the extraordinary sum of $14,100. Notes in this denomination can be equally valuable due to rarities such as unique serial numbers or special combinations such as the famous “fixed” notes. Or “ladder”. Ultimately, this interesting episode shows that in the world of numismatics, even the smallest banknotes can hide unexpected treasures, attracting collectors and enthusiasts for their uniqueness and historical value.