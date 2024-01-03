For a 2 dollar bill they pay up to 20 thousand dollars

In the exciting world of numismatics There are objects that attract the attention of not only the most enthusiastic collector but also the general public. It’s the $2 bill that became the center of attention when it sold for nearly $20,000 at a heritage auction in January 2022.

Why does such a small nominal decline reach such impressive figures? The answer lies in its rarity. in stamp They look different from other limited edition banknotes. However, what makes this specimen truly extraordinary is its special typographic error: the double printing of the serial number, making it a true gem for collectors.

