Peso strengthens after FED announcement! Dollar price in Mexican banks today March 20, 2024

He mexican peso And the Mexican Stock Exchange gained strength on Wednesday federal Reserve It kept interest rates unchanged, so the dollar price today, March 20, 2024, closed at 16.67 units for each greenback; Know what is here Exchange rates in Mexican banks,

Locally, all eyes are on Thursday’s monetary policy announcement Bank of Mexico, That’s when the Governing Board is expected to opt to reduce the cost of credit for the first time since its restrictive cycle began in mid-2021.

Mexican peso expires 16.6733 per dollarIt appreciated 0.77% on Tuesday compared with a Reuters reference price, although it fell 0.35% in the morning.

“We can say that the peso’s behavior was driven by the weakening of the dollar, due to optimism after the FOMC meeting,” Monex Grupo Financiero said in an analysis note.











“Overnight, we expect it to hover around a potential level of 16.68 by the time the Banxico meeting is held tomorrow,” he said.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC .MXX stock index jumped 1.93% to 56,618.01 points, its best session since mid-December.

Dollar price in Mexican banks today March 20, 2024

value of Dollars in Mexican Banks Today March 20, 2024* Closes on:

BBVA Mexico – 15.82 pesos for buying and 16.96 pesos for selling

– 15.82 pesos for buying and 16.96 pesos for selling citybanamex – 16.21 pesos for buying and 17.14 pesos for selling

– 16.21 pesos for buying and 17.14 pesos for selling Azteca Bank – 15.85 pesos for buying and 17.26 pesos for selling

– 15.85 pesos for buying and 17.26 pesos for selling banorte – 15.60 pesos for buying and 17.00 pesos for selling

– 15.60 pesos for buying and 17.00 pesos for selling Confirm Banking – 15.80 pesos for buying and 17.20 pesos for selling

– 15.80 pesos for buying and 17.20 pesos for selling scotiabank – 14.50 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling

– 14.50 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling inbursa – 16.80 pesos for buying and 17.80 pesos for selling

*Exchange rate at 5:00 pm.

With information from Reuters

VJCM/CEM