Vietnam prosecutor’s office requests death penalty against businesswoman for $12.5 billion fraud Truong Mai Lan | World

Prosecutor’s Office vietnam The death penalty is needed against a businesswoman accused of embezzling $12.5 billion in the most significant fraud case in the country’s history, a state newspaper reported Tuesday.

“According to the prosecutor’s office, truong my lan “She played the role of mastermind, but did not admit her guilt, was stubborn, criticized her subordinates and expressed no remorse.”the newspaper indicated tui traySaying that the other defendants had confessed to their actions.

Prosecutors asked the popular jury to enforce this Sadness Of Death A total of up to 20 years in prison for embezzlement of funds, as well as corruption and failure to respect banking rules.

TruongChairman of Real Estate Developer van thinh fatThe company is accused of defrauding more than 40,000 people between 2012 and 2022 through a loan scheme. Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) is more than 90% owned by its group.

business woman He was arrested in October 2022. about the stated amount 12,500 millions Of Dollaris equal to 3% of GDP vietnam In 2022.

test of Truong And many of his colleagues started on March 5 Ho Chi MinhIn the south of the country.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the capital due to the magnitude of the scam hanoi and in Ho Chi Minh, In one of the few protests tolerated in the communist country.

support Sadness Of Death is common in vietnam This is rare in narcotics cases, but in financial violations. The statistics on its application are a state secret but, according to international amnesty,Very“Hanging takes place every year.