Judith Godreche: “Like Britney Spears…”, this amazing resemblance made by a movie star

49th The Cesar ceremony on 23 February was marked by a moving speech by Judith Godreche. The actress recently accused directors Jacques Doillon and Benoit Jacquot of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The actress gave a speech of rebellion so that this “art” would no longer be “used as a cover for the trafficking of young girls”. After this many celebrities reacted.

Judith Godreche: her speech during the César

During her speech, Judith Godreche specifically asked: “For some time now I have been talking, talking, but I can’t hear you. Or barely. where are you? “. then he said “Would it be possible for us to face the truth, take up our responsibilities, become actors, actresses in a universe that is questioning itself?

The actress was highly appreciated By the Seventh Arts personalities present at Olympia on 23 February. Following this, many actors and actresses like Ludivine Sagnier reacted in the show Click.

