Judith Godreche: “Like Britney Spears…”, this amazing resemblance made by a movie star

49th The Cesar ceremony on 23 February was marked by a moving speech by Judith Godreche. The actress recently accused directors Jacques Doillon and Benoit Jacquot of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The actress gave a speech of rebellion so that this “art” would no longer be “used as a cover for the trafficking of young girls”. After this many celebrities reacted.

Judith Godreche: her speech during the César

During her speech, Judith Godreche specifically asked: “For some time now I have been talking, talking, but I can’t hear you. Or barely. where are you? “. then he said “Would it be possible for us to face the truth, take up our responsibilities, become actors, actresses in a universe that is questioning itself?

The actress was highly appreciated By the Seventh Arts personalities present at Olympia on 23 February. Following this, many actors and actresses like Ludivine Sagnier reacted in the show Click.

Ludivine Sagnier compares Judith Godreche to Britney Spears

Question asked by Mouloud Achour in the Click program this Thursday, March 14, Ludivine Sagnier was the first to reveal that she was impressed The room stood up after Judith Godreche’s courageous speech. But then the actress made this claimThere was no support, political and concrete action After that.

Kim Chapiron’s wife then told Mouloud Achour that she was Amazed by the words of Judith Godreche, ,The scary thing is that we didn’t know she was under the influence, that she was a victim of violence in her personal life.” He accepted. The actress then made a surprising similarity: “V.S.This is what it’s like when Britney Spears came out of her conservatorship And we said to ourselves: ‘The world appreciated her, not knowing that this girl was in extreme distress and no one saw.’ And This collective blindness is terrible And we need to ask questions about this as soon as possible!”