This is how Shohei Ohtani’s wife reacted after his debut with the Dodgers

mamiko tanaka his wife’s name is shohei ohtani And like the two-sided star, it also comes from Japan. But not only does he share his nationality with the Dodgers player, they also have the same passion for the game.

Tanaka, 27, dedicated himself to playing basketball Wasida University And this fujitsu red wave of the Japanese Women’s Basketball League. He averaged 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

1.80 meter athlete’s fortunes took a turn after marriage Ohtani, because she now lives with him in the United States. However, it is likely that he will continue training there.

In recent weeks, she has been in the media spotlight after the announcement of her marriage. Also, during the tour of dodgers In Korea, it is common to see her on the covers of tabloids with her husband.

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka celebrates in Korea

on the debut of course shohei ohtani Couldn’t be missed. Cameras captured Tanaka in the stands several times, especially when it was his wife’s turn to bat. This can be observed through @MLB Social Network,

It was thrilling to watch the young Japanese woman’s reaction every time Ohtani managed to hit, especially when driving in the fifth run. dodgers In the eighth inning against Cuba’s Adrian Morezon.

Happiness was clearly visible on his face, as well as his enjoyment of baseball. It is clear that apart from love for each other, the young couple also shares a passion for sports.





