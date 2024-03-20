Experts highlight the importance of oral health care for our physical, mental and social well-being

Dr. Mauricio Baeza and Dr. Daniela Córdova, academicians of the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Chile, emphasize the need to create greater awareness of dental health care as an important aspect of achieving good general health in the population. Within the framework of World Oral Health Day, both experts propose that the implementation of preventive actions along these lines will reduce the burden of diseases in low-income areas and promote a virtuous health cycle.

This March 20 is World Oral Health Day, a day that the Department of Public Health of the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Chile wanted to highlight. The importance of oral health as a central element in achieving optimal general health.

in this regard, Dr. Mauricio Baeza ParedesDoctor in Public Health from the University of Chile and academic in the Faculty of Dentistry of the campus, says that “Oral health is essential for people to achieve complete health physically, mentally and socially. However, and unfortunately, the epidemiological situation in Chile and in many countries around the world is worrying., From the point of view of the high prevalence and high inequality in oral cases, many pathologies such as caries, periodontal disease and oral cancer constitute a real public oral health problem and, therefore, it is important that the population is aware of preventive measures. Reduce this burden.”

Dr. Baeza’s warning is based on “the latest global disease study (2015), which shows Half of the world’s population, 3.5 billion people, have some untreated oral problems, with pronounced social consequences., in which socially disadvantaged people have a higher burden of oral diseases; “which generates a significant source of stigma and social injustice.”

one is health

Academics point out that “the problem lies not only in the position of the mouth, but also in Oral diseases are closely related to many systemic diseasesOften some of these pathologies are accompanied by bidirectionality, such as diabetes, heart disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and even various types of cancer.” For this reason, he says, “It is important that the oral health of the population improves, as this will improve their general state of health, and in turn – improve control over many of these other diseases.”

Thus, within the framework of World Oral Health Day, Dr. Mauricio Baeza says that “It is essential that the population is aware of this close interrelationship, both preventive and curative, that exists between oral diseases and systemic diseases., And we, from the University of Chile, are very busy generating knowledge, evidence and recommendations for the design and implementation of public policies that integrate oral health with the general health of the population.

Dr. Baeza exemplifies this institutional mission in the work he has done “in engaging periodontal care in patients with type 2 diabetes.” He also assures that “various initiatives promote this idea of ​​further integrating oral health into general health, because oral health is also general health.”

According to him, “The divisions that arise around oral health or part X of the organism are artificial, because health is ultimately the same, In that sense, as health professionals, we are clear that through mouth we can improve the general health of the population. Therefore, the call is for people to become aware and adopt healthy habits to maintain best oral health, thereby reducing the risk of many complications or systemic diseases.”

From the Dental Clinic of the University of Chile Dr. Daniela Cordova Rodriguez Agree to emphasize that “the mouth is another part of our body and influences our state of well-being. Not only is it important to take care of your mouth and keep it healthy, but your mouth also keeps your body healthy., because it is a great window that allows us to feed ourselves, communicate and smile. A healthy mouth is a healthy body.”

events

The International Dental Federation (FDI) declared 20 March each year as the date to celebrate World Oral Health Day, a time when all activities and initiatives aimed at increasing health awareness are encouraged and encouraged. Oral health, as well as the impact of oral diseases on general health, welfare, and the economy.

FDI encourages all member associations, governments, NGOs, media and other bodies to take advantage of the opportunity provided by World Oral Health Day to carry out activities at community, national, regional and global levels. With a view to improving oral health, as per the guidelines and proposals approved by FDI.