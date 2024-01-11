Pete Alonso signs second-largest arbitration contract through 2024

pete alonso became one of New York Mets’ highest paid players,

The 29-year-old first baseman again had a stellar campaign in 2023. He had an offensive line of .217/.318/.504 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He had 123 hits in 568 at-bats, including 21 doubles, two triples, and 46 homeruns. He crossed the 40-homer barrier for the third time in his career and the 35-homer barrier for the fourth time. He scored 118 runs and scored 92 runs. He scored 65 runs, struck out 151, and stole four bases in five attempts.





pete alonso In this off season faced his final test to mediate with mets, Recently he had achieved an agreement 14.5 million dollars, This time it’s too much 20 million,

Pete Alonso’s salary for 2024 with the New York Mets

This Thursday, January 11 night, the journalist espn, Jeff Passanannounced pete alonso And New York Mets He avoided arbitration after the 2024 agreement 20.5 million dollars,

“First baseman pete alonso And this New York Mets One year is agreed upon, $20.5 million avoidance contract to mediateA source familiar with the deal told ESPN. “Alonso to enter free agency after 2024 season.”

so, American set a personal brand Salary In big league, Its previous brand was above 14.5 million,

Furthermore, he was one of the two people to go up 20 million in this process to mediate 2024. was the second juan soto, put dominican record with 31 million With another team in town, Yankees,