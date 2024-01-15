Philadelphia decides the future of MVP Ricardo Pinto

On this 2nd April, major League Baseball This was positive for the Venezuelan delegation. Earlier amid Tuesday’s commitment cincinnati reds And philadelphia phillies In this Citizens Bank Park Local people decide the future mvp most recent caribbean series, ricardo pinto,

Venezuelan pitcher agreed to a contract minor league with the invitation of spring training However, on 12 February mvp of LVBP Grand Final 2023-24 He was unable to report early due to visa problems.

i paintedGot a chance at the age of 30 philadelphia phillies After dropping out of organized baseball usa And serve Mexican pelota.

Philadelphia Phillies decide Ricardo Pinto’s future

The Venezuelan pitcher, as expected due to delays in his documents and few opportunities, Phillies turned it down triple A, Lehigh Valley IronPigs,

However, ricardo pinto Didn’t come to work at the branch because this Tuesday afternoon, philadelphia phillies Majors are called rights.

like this, ricardo pinto will be the same in big league For the first time since 2019 that he represented tampa bay rays, i painted Entered the roster of philadelphia By connor brogdonWho was nominated for assignment by the organization.

champion pitcher of Venezuela with Shark From La Guerra and also from caribbean series developed into miami Will use number 51 as per report Officer Of the team.

