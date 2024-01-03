Philadelphia Phillies agree to terms with Miami 2024 Caribbean Series MVP

In sports, as in life, second chances will always be there, as long as the discipline and desire to achieve success is strong. During the day of this Monday, February 12, the qualification was implemented by the Venezuelan pitcher sharks of la guerra, ricardo pintoAwarded by the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

The 30-year-old will enjoy a new phase in the right-wing system mlbHis impeccable performance during the finals of lvbp And this caribbean series miami 2024,

ricardo pinto He worked 14 innings, divided into two shifts. In both the first and second games, the pitcher pitched seven innings and did not allow a run in any of them, a performance that earned him mvp,

Subsequently, on his journey sharks of la guerra, ricardo pinto Of victory miamiwhere he also raised it mvp competition, and immediately increased interest philadelphia philliesAn organization he was already associated with in 2017.

You may also be interested in: IMPORTANT: Atlanta Braves projected lineup in MLB Opening Day 2024

philadelphia phillies open doors

according to a report journalist’s carlos valmor, ricardo pinto Expected to re-sign with philadelphia, authority comes from acting in summer Owls of Dos Laredos with and red devil of mexico Where he left a combined record of 5-5.

However, the work of ricardo pinto He caused a stir in the final stages of winter baseball in Venezuela, which was no coincidence after increasing his dominance in all the stages in which he participated.

Pinto will likely sign a contract agreement minor league With an invitation to spring training. on his way back mlb, richard He left with a lifetime record of 1–2 with an 8.44 ERA in 32 innings.

Thus, ricardo pinto Returned to organized baseball after being defrauded by ozzie guillenwhich completely caribbean series Question raised on pitcher’s absence from ball usa,

You may be interested in: Focusing on 2024: Aroldis Chapman’s project to surpass MLB statistics