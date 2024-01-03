Kim Kardashian wears Baleniaga to the 2024 Super Bowl as she supports Usher – the newest face of SKIMS

Admin 36 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 44 Views

Kardashian keeps a low profile at Chiefs-49ers game

<p>shotbyjulian/backgrid</p> <p> Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Hx2E84rOtY.qdqKW981k0w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218 /c598e80af2aeb7382b60147b794802a6″/></p> <p>shotbyjulian/backgrid</p> <p> Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Hx2E84rOtY.qdqKW981k0w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218 /c598e80af2aeb7382b60147b794802a6″ class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

shotbyjulian/backgrid

Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian knows how to rock a game-day look.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder turned heads when she arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas wearing a black and green oversized Balenciaga bomber jacket to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, which was shared by internet personality Carter Gregory, Kardashian was also seen modeling a flowy Prada bralette and matching miniskirt ahead of Super Bowl weekend. Because his sister Khloe Kardashian was also with him in Las Vegas.

Kim showed off her outfit while walking towards the camera in a hotel room while Beyoncé’s song “Move Ya Body Remix – Virgo’s Groove” played.

Kim wore a black Prada bralette featuring the fashion house’s iconic triangle logo and matching miniskirt, which she paired with tall black boots. She kept her hair open and wore smokey eyes and nude lips with pink blush.

<p>shotbyjulian/backgrid</p> <p> Kim Kardashian “SRC =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/apMIQP_f8ul01xcjefz9iq-/yxbwwwq9aglnagxhbmrlcjt3pty0mrlcjt3Pty0MDTOPTK2MA–/Httptptk2Ma–/httptptk2ma–/Httptk2ma People_218/193bd050464309866B67c46BCF242982 “/></p> <p>shotbyjulian/backgrid</p> <p> Kim Kardashian “SRC =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/apMIQP_f8ul01xcjefz9iq-/yxbwwwq9aglnagxhbmrlcjt3pty0mrlcjt3Pty0MDTOPTK2MA–/Httptptk2Ma–/httptptk2ma–/Httptk2ma People_218/193bd050464309866B67c46BCF242982 ” class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

shotbyjulian/backgrid

Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

RELATED: Usher Strips Down to His Underwear in SKIMS’ New Men’s Campaign and All We Can Say Is ‘OMG’

The camera then turned to Khloe, 39, who was wearing a Prada metallic minidress and a light gray fluffy maxi coat.

The Good American co-founder sported mermaid waves in her hair and long blonde extensions, as well as her signature manicured nails in pale pink.

The fun video comes after Khloe also posted a video of herself dancing in her seats with her sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas while watching Usher’s halftime show during Sunday’s big game.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kim revealed that Usher, who headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, is the newest face of her loungewear, shapewear and underwear brand SKIMS.

The imagery, which was revealed on Feb. 5, shows the 45-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist modeling two current and frequently sold-out menswear collections, including the SKIMS Stretch 5″ Boxer in Midnight and the SKIMS Cotton. 5” boxer in army. (She is also adorned with various pieces of Jackie Aiche jewelry.)

RELATED: Usher Announces He’ll Headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show With Help from Kim Kardashian!

In a release, Usher called the experience “humbling” and a “full-circle moment”.

“Kim has been a longtime friend of mine who has always been supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign supporting both of our highly anticipated launches makes perfect sense,” she said.

Talking about being a die-hard fan of SKIMS, he said, “The way I walk, it is important to be comfortable in what you wear. SKIMS is about accepting who you are inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.

<p>donna trope</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AICp6Z8xo2Kov1gnZ1fI4A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c261d0fe253ab0ae92cf721125cd7f41″/></p> <p>donna trope</p> <p>class=”caas -img”/></p></div> </div> </div> </figure> <p>In September, Usher also recruited Kim to help him announce on social media that the artist would lead the halftime show. In the video, Kim channels ’90s glamor wearing a white cropped T-shirt and with her hair in Veronica Lake-style waves.</p> <p>“You’re doing the Super Bowl,” Kim said in the video. “You’re playing the Apple Music halftime show in Vegas.”</p> <p>Kim also made sure to shout out some of the other SKIMS campaign stars who will be showcasing their talents on the field on Sunday — San Francisco 49er defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.</p> <figure class=
<p>Kim Kardashian/Instagram</p> <p>height= “480” width=”266″/></p> <p>Kim Kardashian/Instagram</p> <p>height= “480” width=”266″ class=”caas-img has-width”/></p></div> </figure> <p>In October, Bosa joined Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr., 31, and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, in SKIMS’s sexy debut menswear campaign, photographed by Donna Trope.</p> <p>Mahomes led the SKIMS 2024 holiday campaign with his wife Brittany and children Sterling, 2½, and Bronze, 1.</p> <p>The two-time NFL MVP, 28, said of the partnership, “This is our first campaign as a family and shooting together for SKIMS was an amazing moment.” “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to favorites at home all season long.”</p> <p>For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!</p> <p>Read the original article on People.</p> </div> <p><script async src= (Tags to translate) Kim Kardashian (T) Kansas City Chiefs (T) Khloe Kardashian (T) Kardashians (T) Super Bowl (T) San Francisco 49ers (T) Super Bowl LVIII (T) Halftime Show (T) Skims (T)Patrick Mahomes(T)Oklahoma City Thunder(T)Nick Bosa(T)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock limited series

Amanda Seyfried gonna star in long shining riverThe upcoming Peacock limited series is described as ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved