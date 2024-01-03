Kim Kardashian wears Baleniaga to the 2024 Super Bowl as she supports Usher – the newest face of SKIMS

shotbyjulian/backgrid Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl

The camera then turned to Khloe, 39, who was wearing a Prada metallic minidress and a light gray fluffy maxi coat.

The Good American co-founder sported mermaid waves in her hair and long blonde extensions, as well as her signature manicured nails in pale pink.

The fun video comes after Khloe also posted a video of herself dancing in her seats with her sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas while watching Usher’s halftime show during Sunday’s big game.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kim revealed that Usher, who headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, is the newest face of her loungewear, shapewear and underwear brand SKIMS.

The imagery, which was revealed on Feb. 5, shows the 45-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist modeling two current and frequently sold-out menswear collections, including the SKIMS Stretch 5″ Boxer in Midnight and the SKIMS Cotton. 5” boxer in army. (She is also adorned with various pieces of Jackie Aiche jewelry.)

In a release, Usher called the experience “humbling” and a “full-circle moment”.

“Kim has been a longtime friend of mine who has always been supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign supporting both of our highly anticipated launches makes perfect sense,” she said.

Talking about being a die-hard fan of SKIMS, he said, “The way I walk, it is important to be comfortable in what you wear. SKIMS is about accepting who you are inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.