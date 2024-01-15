Photos – From Jennifer Aniston to Eva Longoria… the black dress will become a star in 2024

At the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival and other premieres… It’s clear that the black dress has been slowly gaining popularity since last year. However, we saw a real resurgence of interest from the beginning of 2024, with the first ceremony of the year: the Golden Globes. An important event during which many stars wrapped themselves in this deep color: Jennifer Aniston in a luxurious bustier, Greta Gerwig in satin models and matching opera gloves, Dua Lipa enhanced by a mermaid dress with gold details…

Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried, Michelle Randolph, Haley Kalil and Angela Bassett complete the list of stars who have chosen this safe bet.

⋙ PHOTOS – Carla Bruni, Laetitia Casta, Natalie Portman… The most beautiful black dresses of 2024

The black dress regains its nobility on the red carpet

© Best Image

And various ceremonies following the Golden Globes confirmed the “fashionable rise”.black dress“. Exclusively at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Reese Witherspoon stood out in a black satin bustier with a wide slit, showing off her slender legs, while Carey Mulligan was dazzling in a sheath with a deep neckline by Armani Privé. From There Not far away, at the further photocall, Emma Stone radiated beauty in an asymmetrical dress from Louis Vuitton, of which she has been an ambassador for many years… Next month, at the Grammy Awards, BAFTAs, SAG Awards as well as the Oscars. The black dress has once again reached the rank of star red carpet, but also Vanity Fair After Party, we saw the abundance of this fixed price. Kendall Jenner looked stunning at the photocall in a transparent model from Maison Margiela, while Olivia Wilde and Sofia Vergara chose strapless models designed by Carolina Herrera for the first time and anchored in the “coquette” trend for the second. Kerry Washington and Vanessa Hudgens were also fabulous, in super glamorous black dresses, with their shoulders subtly visible…

For their part, Irina Shayk, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Graham also wore sublime unstructured creations, sometimes in tulle, sometimes in velvet… proving that the black dress has once again won all the votes.

⋙ PHOTOS – Carla Bruni, Laetitia Casta, Natalie Portman… The most beautiful black dresses of 2024

Black dress: star of fashion week

© Best Image

The black dress certainly reached its peak during ready-to-wear during the last Fashion Week Couture. During this fashion week, many stars have relied on this fixed value: Eve Gilles in On Aura Tout Vu, Carla Bruni in Schiaparelli, Camilla de Bourbon-des-Deux-Sicilies and her daughter Princess Maria Carolina in Armani Privé.. .But at the Valentino show, one could almost think that a dress code was enforced because all the guests except Tina Cunaky and Kris Jenner appeared in beautiful black dresses. Jennifer Lopez was dressed in a stunning sweater dress that featured silver detailing on the sleeves. Kylie Jenner chose a long strapless model, while Paola Locatelli chose her XXS version with a large rose turning up the American collar of her outfit. Simona Caggia and Leonie Henne were also stunning in velvet evening dresses and glittering sequin models respectively. As for Florence Pugh, the muse of the house caused a sensation in an asymmetric creation that perfectly follows her silhouette.

The choices are easy to understand as the benefits of this staple piece of wardrobe democratized by Coco Chanel multiply. In addition to amazingly embodying “ parisian look », The black dress suits all skin tones, flatters and promises a super chic outfit without taking any risks.

⋙ PHOTOS – Carla Bruni, Laetitia Casta, Natalie Portman… The most beautiful black dresses of 2024

Photo Credit: Best Image