They couldn’t see Messi and Hong Kong took the same decision with fans present in the stadium

Fans who bought tickets to see the Argentine star Lionel Messi In hong kongWithout playing in a friendly match, they will receive a 50% refund unless they take legal action.

The tickets, which sold out immediately, had a minimum price of 880 Hong Kong dollars (US$110) – meaning they will have to return at least $55- To see the eight-time winner Golden Ball On 4 February, Inter Miami played in a friendly against a local team. But the 36-year-old attacker was sidelined with an injury, prompting criticism and subsequent outrage from fans. ChinaWhere his absence was seen as political neglect.

Tatler AsiaAn organized company of the party offered refund on Monday 50% of ticket price “For those who have purchased admission through official channels.” To recover that portion of the cost, the buyer must agree to the terms, which include “not bringing proceedings before any court, tribunal (or) regulatory authority”.

The Argentinian is injured and will be out with a muscle injury which will prevent him from taking part in the two preparation matches that the team has trained for. Lionel Scaloni will play in usa against El Salvador and Costa RicaOfficial sources made the announcement last Monday. Leo is going to try to recover to regain physical fitness for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup match Monterey For the quarter finals of the tournament.

