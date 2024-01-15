PHOTOS – Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone… the hottest looks at the 2024 SAG Awards

It is a ceremony celebrating cinema which was highly anticipated Since this could serve as a good indicator for the Oscars, which will take place on March 10. 30th edition this Saturday, February 24 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2024 It was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And, for the first time, this cinematic event awarding the best and brightest actors was broadcast live on Netflix. Like every year, Celebrities get all dressed up to light up the red carpet In their best clothes. In the program: Red, asymmetric, glittering dresses, gold colors, transparency and a mix of materials.

Amidst the stars present, Jennifer Aniston I was fantastic A tight silver Celine dress with a slit at the neckline and thighs, Actress Emma StoneWas nominated for his role in the film poor creaturesI was sublime A backless Louis Vuitton dress in silver, purple and blue, and decorated with delicate embellishments, for his part, margot robbie, arrived in the arms of her husband, Tom Ackerley. she was wearing wonderful clothes Bubblegum Pink and Black Schiaparelli Asymmetrical Dress, composed of a black strapless mini dress with touches of pink at the waist and shoulders. This also includes a long train, she wore on her feet Pointed black heels with diamond earrings and anklets,

trio of Devil Wears Prada Maintains its fashion reputation

Shocking trio of films the devil Wears Pradaalso gathered on this occasion. Meryl Streep appeared in A transparent deep red Prada dress Long-sleeved, embellished with light blue prints and featuring a draped train. The actress paired her outfit with a metallic clutch and Fred Leighton jewellery. for his part, Anne Hathaway attracted everyone’s attention An electric blue Atelier Versace dress with a deep neckline. emily bluntWas nominated for his role in oppenheimerI was resplendent Deep neck red Louis Vuitton dress. She completed her look with a gold necklace and matching bracelet as well as a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings.

get everyone dressed each more beautiful than the other

star of Crown, Elizabeth DebickiThere was a sensation in A silver Armani Privé dress with a plunging back, highlighting her chiseled shape, Actress Penelope Cruz also chose Midnight blue and black low-cut dress leaving her shoulders bareSigned Chanel Haute Couture. Naomi Watts he chose a choice Dior transparent black dress with floral print. carey mulligan Show glamor in A Armani Privé Shimmering Gold Strapless DressHer bare shoulders are visible.

for his part, jessica chastain I was amazing a black lace armani dressWith a neckline. brie larson Show off your abs on the red carpet by choosing A crop top long sleeve peach colored shirt and a skirt huge mixed, with knots on each side. A dress by Atelier Versace. Selena Gomezwho star in the series Only murders in the building Dazzled, with Steve Martin and Martin Short A fitted white dress with a low neckline from the Atelier Versace brand.

Tracee Ellis Ross she was wearing clothes black and white balmain dressAs America Ferrera who wore it a black and white dressSigned diorWhereas’abby elliott was wearing one Silver and black dress, Zuhair Murad, Reese Witherspoon bet on red with a costume Elie Saab StichingJust like Ryan Michelle Bathe. lily gladstonhe was cute in one too red ruffled dress armani prive, Barbra StreisandHonored with Lifetime Achievement Award, made a notable appearance. she shined in a Set includes a gold top and skirtLayered under an open black jacket Golden floral embroidery on collar. He completed his look A beret Black with matching glitter stitching and black leather gloves.

On the men’s side…

From men, Ryan Gosling I was very beautiful A powder blue suit and a white button-down shirt Which he wore half open. Bradley Cooper had chosen one black suit with matching tieWhereas cillian murphy Had chosen a sleek suit, which consisted of an oversized black striped blazer with matching tailored pants, and a bow tie as well as a crisp white shirt. Idris Elba Showcased his style sense in a navy three-piece suit and matching tie.

Discover the most beautiful looks of SAG 2024

