Photos – Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner… Discover the most popular ski resorts of the stars

With over 11,000 kilometers of slopes and 2,800 ski lifts, united states brings happiness ski lover And powder during winter period. One thing’s for sure, you don’t have to make a choice on the other side of the Atlantic. But if the stations are not missing, One of them touched the hearts of celebrities: Aspen,

The gem of the Rockies is frequented by stars of the seventh art, catwalk and music in search of beautiful descents. Unforgettable skiing sensations, renowned restaurants and leading brand boutiques, no wonder celebrities are attracted to the resort. Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Kurt Russellmeghan fox…This year again the stars did not lack originality to mark their stay at this luxurious ski resort on the west coast of the country.

⋙ Courchevel, Chamonix, Verbier… where do the stars go to ski?

Aspen stars in pictures

last 19 december Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Seen leaving St. Ambrose Café in Aspen. Perhaps the paths of both celebrities crossed on the road Kendall JayneR. On January 2, 2023, the L’Oréal Paris ambassador posted a carousel of photos at the prestigious resort. From fur-clad feet on snowmobiles, to lying in the snow in orange jumpsuits or checkered jackets and mini skirts among pine trees, the celebrity has maintained her status as a fashion icon in the mountains. Rihanna was also photographed A few days ago in Aspen with her husband, rapper Asap Rocky, and their two children, RZA (1 year) and Riot Rose (4 months). Interpreter of All I want for Christmas is you Also gave many notable presentations in the station. In the middle of a shopping session, Mariah Carey Photographed on December 23: With Chanel furry earmuffs, a Burberry poncho and a silver down jacket, the diva offered a style lesson for the holidays. Recently, on December 31st, meghan fox And her red hair didn’t go unnoticed at the snowy resort.

© Splash News/ABACA

© Splash News/ABACA

© Splash News/ABACA

© Splash News/ABACA

Photo Credit: Kendall Jenner