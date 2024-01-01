‘Chicharito’ Hernandez says ‘yes’ to Chivas

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has said ‘yes’ to Chivas to talks with the Guadalajara club over his return to Mexican football.

Sources confirmed analyst Sergio Diop espnHe javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He already said ‘yes’ Shivaj, Mexican striker assured amaury vergaraGuadalajara club owner ready to return Liga MX With the club that made his debut.

According to Dep, this decision has come after ‘Chicharito Hernandez He was a free agent after terminating his contract with LA Galaxy of of MLS and then the same amaury vergara I will look for his return Liga MX,

This has also been revealed javier hernandez He had offers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, but none were to his liking as much as the option of returning. Shivaj And has already given ‘yes’ to chairing the club’s board Fernando HierroYou can talk to your representative.

‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will return to Liga MX with Chivas. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Similarly, Shivaj They made a significant effort to add him as one of the options in attack for the club, as they currently have Jose Juan Macias, Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios And Ricardo MarinTherefore they want to increase competitiveness in the sector.

javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez was formed with Shivaj And debuted in 2006, so he was part of when they lost the final against the Apertura champion team Toluca, He subsequently remained with the club until the 2010 campaign when he left Manchester United,

with set of Premier LeagueHernandez was in a row until 2014. In four years with the Red Devils he was English league champion and community Shield,

Later he left for real Madrid On loan in the 2014–15 campaign where he is remembered for a goal against atlético de madrid in the quarterfinals of UEFA Champions League after assistance from Cristiano Ronaldo,

Then, he went on the following expedition bayer leverkusen and then to West Ham United His adventure in Europe ended with a brief stint Seville From Spain in 2019-20 and for 2020 he arrived LA GalaxyA club with which he is until December 2023.