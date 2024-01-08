Pink on Wednesday, jeans on Friday and more notes from the Plastic Style Guide

“Mean Girls” is back in the spotlight. The musical adaptation of the film premiered in January, two decades after the original story written by Tina Fey hit theaters in 2004. 12, To introduce the new generation to plastic.

Avantika, Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice and Bebe Wood in “Mean Girls” (2024).

In “Mean Girls”, the Plastics are a group of high school students led by the character Regina George, first played by Rachel McAdams and revived by Renee Rapp in the new film. The group, which was written as a parody of the American high school experience, reflects early 2000s and Y2K fashion with Juicy Couture sweatsuits, low-waisted bottoms, and graphic tank tops.

However, Plastics had some strict fashion rules.

“On Wednesdays We Wear Pink.”

Amanda Seyfried’s character Karen delivered one of fans’ favorite quotes — and fashion rules — from the original film when she explained to Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady, that “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” The sartorial guidance led Cady to wear an oversized pink polo shirt to hang out with her new friends, who were wearing a pink cardigan with a low-rise miniskirt.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in “Mean Girls” (2004).

Pink has made a strong comeback in fashion in 2023 with Barbiecore dominating the runways and red carpets. And thanks to Miu Miu, low-rise miniskirts were also created.

“You can’t wear a tank top two days in a row.”

Gretchen, originally played by Lacey Chambers, was responsible for informing Cady about some of the rules regarding the plastic wardrobe. One of the main rules was not to wear a tank top to school two days in a row.

Amanda Seyfried in “Mean Girls” (2004).

Tank tops were a staple of ’90s fashion, popularized by Calvin Klein on the runways. The style became trendy again after being seen on models from Loewe, Schiaparelli, and other fashion brands during fall 2022.

“You can only wear jeans or track pants on Fridays.”

Without knowing the rest of the plastic rules, Cady comes to school wearing jeans on the wrong day. Gretchen informs him that they can only wear jeans and track pants on Friday, otherwise he will have to sit with the “art lovers”.

Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried in “Mean Girls” (2004).

The jeans were featured in the spring 2023 collections of Chloé, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy and others. Meanwhile, track pants were a hit in 2020, when comfort became a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Put your hair in a ponytail only once a week.”

Plastics also had hair rules, including that members could only tie their hair into a ponytail once a week. Otherwise, they may be banished from the lunch table.

Lindsay Lohan in “Mean Girls” (2004).

“You know I’m not allowed to wear hoop earrings, right?”

None of the Plastics members except Regina George were allowed to wear hoop earrings, as Gretchen told Cady when they first became friends. Accessories hold connotations of power throughout the film, with Cady wearing hoop earrings when she becomes popular and Gretchen finally being able to wear jewelry after Regina has lost control over her.

Rachel McAdams in “Mean Girls” (2004).

“You wouldn’t buy a skirt without asking your friends if it would look good on you.”

In one scene, Cady sees Regina admiring a student who was wearing a plaid miniskirt. “Oh my god, I love your skirt! Where did you get it?” Regina asks, saying the piece is “old, very adorable.” Later in the film, Gretchen tells Cady another rule: You can only buy a skirt if one of your friends approves of it first. Is.

Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert in “Mean Girls” (2004).

The new “Mean Girls” movie is currently in theaters and also stars Christopher Briney, Ashley Park, Busy Phillips and more. The film has grossed $43.8 million at the worldwide box office since its release.

