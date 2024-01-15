Poland activates planes after Russian attacks in western Ukraine and Kiev

(CNN) — The operational command of the Polish armed forces said Russia violated Polish airspace early Sunday by firing a cruise missile at a target in western Ukraine.

Poland said it had activated aircraft on Sunday morning to “ensure the security” of its airspace after Russia launched missiles and drones against Ukraine’s western Lviv region.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said it was “tonight observing intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation related to air and missile strikes against facilities located on Ukrainian territory.”

It came as Ukrainian officials reported that Russia had launched about 20 missiles and seven missile attack drones against the western region of Lviv, which is near the border with Poland, and multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Was.

Lviv Mayor Andrey Sadovy said the missiles had targeted critical infrastructure, but no attacks were reported in the city.

The operational command said in X that Polish and allied aircraft had been activated, “which may be associated with increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country.”

“All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated,” the command said.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that a series of explosions had rocked the Ukrainian capital, with missile fragments falling in the Desnyansky district.

“Explosion in the capital. Air defense is active. “Don’t leave your shelters,” Klitschko said.

He said fire and rescue units were heading towards the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.