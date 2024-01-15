Emily Blunt says Greta Gerwig helped inspire her ‘Fall Guy’ character

Emily Blunt and Greta Gerwig

Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt reveals she took some inspiration from breaking records barbie Director Greta Gerwig for her role fall boy,

In the upcoming action-comedy, Blunt plays Jody Moreno, a film director whose lead character goes missing. Then Ryan Gosling’s stunt performer, Colt Sievers – who is also Jodie’s ex – shows up to help find the actor.

In a recent interview with total movieTea oppenheimer The actress shared that her character was largely inspired by Gerwig. Blunt said, “With warmth and charm, I think there’s a little bit of Greta in there.” “She was a mixture of some of the other people I had met and fallen out with.”

Gerwig became the highest-grossing female director of all time last year thanks to her blockbuster film barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Gosling. The film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office, and also made history as the first live-action film directed by a single woman to join the global billion-dollar club.

fall boy Kelly McCormick, the producing partner and wife of director David Leitch, also explained how Jody’s character was changed from a makeup artist to a director to increase the weight of the film.

“Emily’s role was a make-up artist when we sold it, and she turned it into her first time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft,” he told the outlet. “It felt like (the character) had more pressure on him.”

Blunt said that they worked as a team to finalize her character. The Oscar-nominated actress said, “We all created her together, because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite serious, and that kind of strict director.” “But I think, for me, it’s always more interesting to play someone who’s in a situation where they’re in over their heads a lot.”

fall boy It is set to release in theaters on May 3.