America vs Cruz Azul match summary (2-3). Target

blue Cross Was in charge of painting California blue, thank you clear victory over america 3-2, thanks to a double goal from Rodolfo Rotondi angel sepulveda And demonstrating that it has a goal. With the results and after coming to a negative position in Liga MX, now regained his enthusiasm after defeating his arch rival,

technician Martin Anselmi finds a way to beat the Eagles Without abandoning his style in a victory that was not easy, as they had to overcome an unfavorable score.

Although both teams played with a number of substitute players, Águilas suffered the most absences and to make matters worse they lost Álvaro Fidalgo to injury, in addition to Alejandro Zendejas left the field After a very hard tackle by Carlos Vargas.

These were the goals of America vs Blue Cross

Azulcremas took the lead with just 9 minutes on the board goal ian hernandez, who deflected Nestor Araujo’s shot after Richard Sanchez’s cross. Once again precise play on the wing and the Eagles played hard in front of the Californian fans.

a minute had passed When Cruz Azul scored thanks to an error by Luis Fuentes. The defender lost a ball early on and was allowed to Sepúlveda was enabled A hand-to-hand fight against goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

Kuet arrived alone, He beat the goalkeeper and made the score 1-1 To break their streak of eight games without scoring a goal and bring the Machine back into the fight in the process. The light blue forward had not scored since January 31 in a match against Tijuana for the Clausura 2024.

Fidalgo’s bittersweet afternoon

The second Azulcrema goal came after a good cross from Kevin Álvarez to Hernández who could not finish, but managed to send a narrow shot. alvaro fidalgo, The Spaniard hit the post with his first shot, but the football gave him another option with the rebound He did not fail to score 2-1 Everything and with a goalkeeper and two defenders on the goal line.

The afternoon was bittersweet because of the midfielder He had to leave the game after 30 minutes Due to injury to the back of the thigh. Coach André Jardin decided not to risk the player and even talked to him on the bench.

Rotondi, the divine hero

about 50 minutes Rotondi scored the tying goal Thanks to The Machine for having a different attitude, more ambition and showing better football. Argentina took control inside the area and after clearing a weak mark from Nestor Araújo He fired a powerful shot that went close to the crossbar. For 2-2.

Argentina has come a long way, best cement player Because he scored two goals, he also put a shot over the crossbar and tested goalkeeper Jiménez’s reflexes with a shot on the field line.

That second goal from Rodo was after finishing off a great divine play that was put together from midfield. Midfielder shot Jimenez After a center from the left by Cândido and cemented the joy of the fans.

end with controversy

Around the 66th minute came one of those games that caused controversy with a foul by Cândido on Kevin Álvarez. The referee called a foul outside the area, although television replays showed that it was a foul inside the area.