Police ruled Konstantin Koltsov’s death an “apparent suicide”.

MIAMI – The death of Konstantin Koltsov, a former professional ice hockey player from Belarus and boyfriend of professional tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, has been ruled an “apparent suicide,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday. Koltsov was 42 years old.

According to the police report Konstantin Koltsov apparently jumped from the balcony. efe

Bal Harbor police and firefighters responded to a call at 12:39 a.m. Monday for a report of a man jumping from a balcony at the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, officials said in a statement.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement, “No crime is suspected,” and said the Homicide Bureau had taken over the investigation.

Koltsov was a forward for the Belarus national team at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and played 144 games over parts of three seasons with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in 2002 and 2006. The 1999 first-round draft pick scored 12 goals. and provided 26 assists. the Penguins.

His death was confirmed by the Russian club Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where he was an assistant coach for the last two seasons. He was also an assistant for the men’s national team.

“Konstantin was one of the undisputed leaders of our team, a talented and progressive coach, a brilliant player,” the national team coach said. Dmitry Baskov, it’s a statement. “He was an example of perseverance, hard work, dedication and a role model for many Belarusian boys and their colleagues. It is difficult and unfair that such people are gone so soon.”

Koltsov played the majority of his career in the Russian Super League, becoming KHLfinished with him Dynamo Minsk In 2015–16 and dedicated himself to training. Koltsov won the championship Gagarin Cup with Salavat Yulaev Ufa As a player in 2010–11.

“He was a strong and joyful individual, loved and respected by players, teammates and fans,” the team said in a statement. “(Koltsov) was written forever in the history of our club.”

World No. 2 tennis player and Australian Open champion Sabalenka is in Florida for the WTA Miami Open.

Messages seeking comment to Sabalenka’s publicist and tournament officials were not immediately returned.

According to media reports, Sabalenka is not withdrawing from the Miami Open starting on Tuesday. There will be no press conferences after their matches.

Sabalenka received a bye in the first round and will face either Romanian wild card Simona Halep, who is returning from a doping suspension, or Spain’s Paula Badosa on Friday.

Information from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this story.