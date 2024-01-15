Pope Francis accepts Benito Angeles’ resignation due to age

Pope Francis accepts the resignation of Monsignor, Auxiliary Bishop of Santo Domingo Benito AngelesWho had requested to follow the rules of working till the age of 75 years.

A statement published by the Conference of the Dominican Episcopate (CED) said, “Pope Francis has accepted the resignation submitted by His Excellency Most Reverend Monsignor Ramon Benito Angeles Fernandez as Auxiliary Bishop of Santo Domingo.”

He further explains that, “The Code of Canon Law requires every bishop to submit his resignation from his office When he turned 75 he was given this responsibility,

Benito Angeles reached the age limit established by the Code of Canons this Sunday and the acceptance of his resignation was published the following day.

Engels, who became bishop emeritus, is also Rector of the Catholic University of Santo Domingo (UCSD) and Episcopal Vicar of Santo Domingo Este of the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo.

In February this year, a Spanish media published that the Vatican was investigating Ángeles Fernández, following an accusation against him related to sexual assault on a minor, an incident that occurred in 1994.