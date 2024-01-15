Dune 2: Austin Butler was inspired by two cult cinema villains to create Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen – Cinema News

He has been (rightly) acclaimed for his performance in “Dune: Part Two”. Austin Butler today revealed his inspirations for his role: two famous villains from the world of cinema, played by two great actors…

A true rising star of this moment, Elvis’ former interpreter, Austin Butler, continues to make headlines. At the beginning of the year, we have already seen him shine on the small and big screens: on television, in the acclaimed Masters of the Air and on the cinema side, in the acclaimed Dune: The Second Part. Denis Villeneuve’s saga that adapts the literary works of Frank Herbert.

And the least we can say is that her performance in this latest project created a sensation among the public and critics who only praise her. It must be said, he put his all into it, even improvising a crucial scene, as we told you here…

This was in an interview with NMEAustin Butler revealed his sources of inspiration for bringing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the evil nephew and heiress of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) to life. dune 2Currently in theaters.

When asked if he took inspiration from any film villains for the role, the actor mentioned two names: Gary Oldman and Heath Ledger.

,I have always been inspired by Gary Oldman in many of his roles. leon, true loveOr fifth element, And you know, we talked a lot about Heath Ledger, his understanding of the game. And like I said, it’s not specific things, it’s more general motivation.“, he announced.

Elvis and Bob Dylan in the same project?

During the same interview, he and his co-star Timothée Chalamet also talked about their dream of creating a shared universe that would include elvis Upcoming version of Bob Dylan by Butler and Chalamet.

,There’s an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic (Walk the Line)“, Said timothy chalamet, ,It’s really brief, it’s very brief, but I wish we could create a musical cinematic universe.,

Austin Butler Won Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nominations for acting Elvis Presley Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in 2022, while the Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown by James Mangold, is one of the most anticipated films of the moment.

But before we see this dream come true, two things are certain: Austin Butler Don Winslow’s crime film City on Fire as well as Ari Aster’s (Midsommar, Hereditary) horror film Eddington will star alongside Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Luke Grimes.

The hot young actor will also be featured in Jeff Nichols’ next film, The Bikeriders, alongside Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and Michael Shannon. The film, the trailer of which can be seen below, will be released on our big screens on June 19.

In the meantime, if you haven’t seen her yet, check out her adorable performance in Dune: Part Two, which is in theaters now.