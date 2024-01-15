Manchester City beats Real Madrid and signs the biggest talent in the United States

Andl Manchester City This is one of the best teams when it comes to keeping an eye on the market to sign the best signings in the world of football. guardiola He knows that signing promising young players is the starting point to acquiring the best players in the world and he intends to do just that with one of the biggest signings in American soccer. This has been confirmed by the journalist Fabrizio RomanoWho, through his X account, said that ‘Citizens’ managed to hire a 14-year-old footballer, cavan sullivanlike beyond clubs Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, On the contrary, the news is that the negotiations regarding the player born in 2009, who currently plays at the Philadelphia Union Academy, have not yet been officially reported.

Cavan’s brother quinn sullivan, one of the Philadelphia Union’s main team’s biggest prospects and a starting forward for the United States during the last U-20 World Cup, where he contributed one assist in four games. “Cavan is a brilliant young talent, I dare say I’ve never seen a kid develop as much as I have seen Cavan. He’s so down to earth, there’s all this extra hype about him . He doesn’t get it over his head and I think that’s what’s fantastic about him. That’s what allows him to come into our environment and still be great and courageous,” he said. The time was indicated. marlon leblancCoach of Philadelphia Union II.

According to other media, Manchester City plan to send Cavan Sullivan to Lommel in Belgium at the age of 16 and they will then monitor his progress and transfer him. Manchester City If his development continues at the age of 18