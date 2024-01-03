Popular brand Louisiana Girl debuts in Super Bowl commercial

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL News) – You might not be familiar with who Addison Rae is, but nearly 90 million people know the Louisiana native. The 23-year-old Lafayette native has also caught the attention of several popular brand names, with one brand signing her to be the face of their first Super Bowl ad.

Most of us are happy with our small social media circles, while secretly wishing we could get paid to create content that would get us paid. The young woman who grew up in Acadiana has mastered all forms of social media and harnessed her entrepreneurial spirit. Not only does he have nearly 90 million TikTok followers, but he also has over 40 million Instagram followers. She even made many famous friends and traveled all over the world and is living the life she has created for herself. She may have had a little help from her mom, with whom she co-hosts a podcast on Spotify.

The Advocate reported in 2021 that she started making TikTok videos in her bedroom because she was bored.

Addison Rae Easterling, who now calls Los Angeles home, has an incredible resume that has proven very attractive to the young woman. Forbes lists him as the third highest paid TikTok star in 2022 with earnings of over $27 million. She is the founder of the Item Beauty cosmetics line sold at Sephora and, according to the publisher, has partnered with Pandora, American Eagle, and Netflix.

She can now add NERDS to her list.

Addison grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana and took competitive dance training, which helped her land a role in the NERDS Super Bowl commercial.

According to a release from the Ferrara Candy Company, the commercials will feature the NERDS Gummy, a character created in the likeness of Gummy Clusters, a combination of crunchy and gummy.

In the teaser video, Addison is “training” someone to dance to “Flashdance… What a Feeling”, but we don’t know who until we see the ad. (You can do this if you keep scrolling.)

The actor and artist expressed his joy at being asked to participate:

I was very excited when I got the call to be a part of such a big moment for my favorite candy. NERDS Gummy Clusters are my favorite snack – whether I’m in the studio, on the dance floor, on set, or just relaxing at home. ,Flash Dance” It’s just that it’s my favorite movie of all time, and it really resonates with me because I turned my love of dancing into a career — and this time, I got to go to the big game with one in dance. Was able to use my background. Among the most loved brands. It’s a dream come true.”

You can watch the ad airing during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Las Vegas to play for the NFL championship.

