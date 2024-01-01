Poverty in Dominican Republic reduced to 24.4%, President confirms. AlMomento.net

Abinader leads the La Semnal meeting every Monday.

Santo Domingo, January 15 – President Luis Abinader confirmed this Monday that general monetary poverty in the country has decreased by four percentage points, from 28.4% in the third quarter of 2022 to 24.4% in the same period last year.

“When the numbers are calculated with respect to the last quarter of 2023, it is possible that we will see a historic record low in poverty levels,” Abinader said at his usual Monday press conference at the National Palace.

According to the Governor, the reason for this decrease is increase in employment, increase in salaries and decrease in inflation level.

“Monetary poverty is lower than before 2020, benefiting sectors such as women and people living in rural areas,” the head of state said.

New record of foreign investment

On the other hand, Abinader assured that the country has achieved a new “record” in the level of foreign investment, increasing from $4,000 million in 2022 to $4,200 million in 2023, indicating a greater confidence in foreign investment. Is. Investors in the Dominican Republic.

He also revealed that the country’s reserve level has reached $15,457.7 million, “about 13% of GDP, a number which is quite healthy, and which has received praise from international organizations.”

increase penalties for crimes

Abinader advocated that penalties should be toughened for crimes such as the one committed by an aunt against an eight-year-old boy in Verona, Punta Cana.

The President said that this is a heinous crime, the price of which this woman will not pay even after spending 200 years in jail.

Authorities arrested Carmen Jiménez and González Valentin Rojas for the death of her eight-year-old boy after suffering violence from his nephew, who was caring for him.

The arrest came after the child was taken to the municipal hospital on his own without any vital symptoms.

an-am









