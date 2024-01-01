Photo – Monica Bellucci looks more beautiful than ever at 2024 Emmy Awards in Saint Laurent tuxedo

They definitely don’t want to hide anymore. While they officially announced their relationship during the Rome International Film Festival last October. Tim Burton And Monica Bellucci once again seen hand in hand on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy AwardsThis Monday, January 15th.

If, for the occasion, the director chose an all-black look from head to toe – Suit, shirt, tie and tone-on-tone shoes -The Italian actress wore a black tuxedo. A dress worn over a white shirt with ruffles of cotton poplin, enhanced by a small black satin bow tie, “model”.yves“As far as her accessories go, Deva Cassel’s mom carried a leather clutch and we could barely see her patent platform sandals.”Pair” Underneath her velvet flare pants. A perfect Saint Laurent look that fits her perfectly… As for her beauty look, she recently chopped her jet-black mane Displayed a smooth blow-dry, velvety look, a touch of blush and pretty soft pink lips, the cinema icon was resplendent.

⋙ PHOTOS – Jessica Chastain, Selena Gomez… the hottest looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Monica Bellucci: big fan of the black silhouette

© Saint Laurent

During his official appearance, Monica Bellucci usually likes to shine in a black dress, which she is completely adept at, Be it from Alaia, Dior or even Dolce & Gabbana james bond girl The regularity depends on this fixed value. His favorite choice is suits, as he proved here but also during his last public outings. In fact, last Friday, October 20, the 59-year-old actress set her sights on Signature of Saint Laurent, on two black silhouettes : a suit, worn over a silk chiffon blouse, accompanied by a bag Manhattan Top Handle Then a stunning dress with a sweetheart neckline, paired with a small leather clutch.

Focusing on a black silhouette, Monica Bellucci knows how to deliver an impeccable look and glow with a glamorous aura, A card she loves to play both at the Cannes Film Festival and at any gala evening or other awards ceremony.

Photo credit: Saint Laurent