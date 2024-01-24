Marlins agree to terms with Venezuelan outfielder prospect and three others

The Marlins have added one of the most complete athletes on the international market to their organization this year.
Miami on Monday reached an agreement with Venezuelan outfielder Luis Cova, MLB.com’s No. 21 international prospect, at the start of the 2024 international signing period. The Marlins have not yet confirmed the deal, but a source told MLB.com it was for a $1.4 million bonus.
Cova, a heavily muscled infielder turned outfielder, was initially projected as a shortstop. He made the transition to the outfield and emerged as a more impressive prospect, receiving high ratings in baserunning and speed with real abilities and naturally high quality as a center fielder.
Despite being relatively new to the outfield, Cova hits fly balls well and has shown solid range when patrolling center field. Overall, he sees the ball very well, has good instincts and displays a powerful developing arm. Now that Cova is affiliated with Miami, the Venezuelan player will be able to utilize the club’s resources to further improve his already great potential.
At the plate he stands up to hit the ball with considerable authority. Cova trains with Francisco Ortiz, a member of MLB’s Trainer Partnership Program, in his native Venezuela.
The international signing period has been extended until December 15, 2024.
