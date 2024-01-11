Module will soon burn up in atmosphere after failed trip to Moon

Cape Canaveral, Florida, An American company’s lunar module will soon burn up in Earth’s atmosphere after a failed trip to the Moon.

company Astrobotic Technology reported that its module is returning to Earth from around the Moon, company employees They hope the mission will end on Thursday, Astrobotic is working with NASA to monitor the module’s trajectory and noted that it should not pose any safety risks during its fiery entry.

The lander named Peregrine took off from Cape Canaveral on Monday last week. However, quickly Presented a fuel leak that forced Astrobotic to abandon its attempt to make the first US moon landing in more than 50 years, The company suspects that the tank burst due to a stuck valve.

Astrobotic detailed that it had consulted with NASA and other government officials to determine the best way to end the mission. The company said it did not want to endanger satellites around Earth or pose a threat to future spacecraft flying to the Moon.

The company said in an update posted online Sunday night that it was a “difficult decision.” “By responsibly terminating the Peregrine mission, we are doing our part to preserve the future of space exploration”.

NASA paid more than $100 million to conduct experiments on the Peregrine module, It is part of the space agency’s efforts to commercialize lunar delivery by private companies as the government works to return astronauts to the Moon.

The module carried a rover from Carnegie Mellon University and other privately funded research, as well as the ashes and DNA of 70 people, including “Stark Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke. Were included.

Another American company, Intuitive Machines, is scheduled to launch its lunar module next month.