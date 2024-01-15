2024-02-24
Manchester City And armory They completed their respective matches this Saturday, the 26th matchday of the Premier League. Both clubs maintain pressure on the leader liverpool,
team of pep guardiola was imposed by the minimum in the House of bournemouth a lot with solitude Phil Foden (0-1).
For their part, the ‘Gunners’ crushed the Emirates Stadium newcastle with goals from kai havertz, Doubt, Kiwior and the second against the Dutch defender sven botman (4-1). The discount did it for the ‘Magpies’ Willock,
With these results, City is in second place with 59 points and follows one of liverpool (60), while armory He remains at third position with 58.
It is worth remembering that this Sunday the ‘Reds’ will be measured against chelsea At Wembley, but there is a Carabao Cup final to play. The match will start at 9:00 am in Honduras and Central Mexico.
Aston Villa He is fourth in the classification with 52 points and second after tottenham Whose sum is 47. Manchester Unitedwho lost 1-2 at Old Trafford today fulhamRemains at sixth position with 44 units.
brighton He is in seventh place with 39 points newcastle He remains at eighth position after registering 37. West Ham he is 38 years old chelsea He is in tenth place with 35.
premier league standings table
