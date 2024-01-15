premier league standings

2024-02-20



Manchester City They played in their stadium this Tuesday brentford By minimum (1-0), a match that was pending on the 18th matchday of the Premier League and it happened thanks to the only goal erling holland ,

After a goalless first half, it was Holland Who came out with the intention of scoring a brilliant goal in the 71st minute to give ‘Ciudadanos’ a hard-fought victory, which left it behind armory In classification.

This meeting was the one that was postponed by the team on 23 December pep guardiola They participated in the Club World Cup and then won it.

He City He now overtakes the ‘Gunners’ to take second place with 56 units and is just one point behind the leader liverpool Whose sum is 57.

During this, Holland He scored his 17th goal in 20 Premier League matches. The Norwegian has already scored 22 times in all competitions and has already scored against all clubs in the Championship.

next appointment for City It will be Saturday when I go to the house of bournemouth, liverpoolFor its part, will play this Wednesday against luton And if they get three points they can take the lead.

He armory Tomorrow’s game will be more complicated, as they will face the visiting team porto In the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. It will happen on Saturday when he returns to face the Prime Minister newcastle,