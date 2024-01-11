Prepare banana and almond smoothie like this to get energy during exercise and increase muscles.

If you do or want to do regular physical activity, this smoothie will be your best ally (Special)

During the first months of the year, many people usually set goals Exercise, However, sometimes this may be difficult to achieve due to fatigue and lack of energy. That’s why today we bring you a delicious smoothie recommendation that will give you motivation and lots of energy so you can achieve your goals.

This drink will be your best ally, especially now that the heat is starting to feel more intense, because it is a refreshing preparation with a delicious consistency that you will not be able to miss.

We are talking about smoothies, which, unlike juices or smoothies, have an ice base making them similar to frappe but much healthier.

The ingredients in this shake will help you grow muscle and get the benefits of exercise (illustrative image infobay)

In this case, if you want Enough energy to complete your exercise routine And, besides, the content helps you gain muscle mass When you work out, this drink is for you.

it’s about a Banana Smoothie with AlmondsWhich are two ingredients that together will be your best allies to get the best results while carrying out your daily routine.

If you don’t have a lot of money to buy expensive proteins, this can be an option to get the same benefits in a healthier way and at a lower cost.

This drink will give you enough energy to successfully complete your daily routine (pictorial image infobay)

and it’s both banana like almond Many people consider the two staple foods for people who engage in physical activity on a regular basis, as they provide large amounts of energy. promote muscle regeneration After exercise.

For example, the nutritional value of almonds, which include proteins, healthy fats and minerals such as magnesium and potassium, are known to contribute significantly to performance enhancement in sports.

This effect is due to the fact that its nutritional composition promotes blood circulation and allows better oxygenation and optimal utilization of carbohydrates to the muscles to maintain energy.

Banana is known for its potassium content which protects muscles (Special)

Additionally, almonds provide a good dose of vegetable protein, which is why it promotes muscle recovery and muscle building.

This is one of the reasons why almonds are one of the main ingredients in energy bars commonly consumed during sports.

On the other hand, the benefits of banana for athletes are widely known as it is an excellent source of potassium and healthy sugar. In that sense, the sugar present in the banana will provide energy and, in turn Potassium will help in muscle regeneration And flour manufacturing.

Almonds are one of the most recommended foods for athletes (Special)

If you have already convinced yourself that this is an excellent option for exercise, the best part is that it is very easy to make as you only need to mix the ingredients to prepare it.

To get its benefits, the best time to drink it is half an hour to 20 minutes before morning exercise.

Material:

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

ice as per taste

A handful or 15 pieces of almonds.

Regarding almonds, a recommendation might be to add 10 pieces to a smoothie for post-exercise recovery and eat 5 or 10 more afterward.

Let’s remember that The recommended range is between 10 to 20 pieces per day depending on your physical activity., If you do a lot of the last option, if you do a little, reduce it to only 10 pieces as these are high in calories.

On the other hand, if you do not have almonds, it is also possible to make it with peanuts with a similar effect.

Besides being healthy, we assure you that this smoothie is delicious (special)

Now you have an ally to perform in your exercises and get the results you want. There is no longer any excuse not to fulfill them New Year’s resolutions And become the best version of yourself.