President Ephemerides Petraeus says Abinader fulfills Duarte’s idea of ​​working for the country

President Luis Abinader led the commemorative events of the 211th anniversary of the birth of the Father of the Nation, Juan Pablo Duarte, with a civilian, military-police parade this Friday, which begins the Month of the Homeland, in San Francisco de Macoris.

He was in charge of the Honor Guard Regiment Ministry of Defense, headed by Colonel Pablo Alexander BelenDiploma of General Staff.

The President finally submitted flowers offered to the statue Of the park which is named after him.

Juan Pablo Uribe, president of the Permanent Commission of the National Almanac, said that the ideology of Juan Pablo Duarte has inspired the Dominican people politically, ideologically and morally.

He emphasized that he has also been emulated by President Luis Abinader, “who has completely fulfilled the Duarteian idea that says ‘let’s work for and for the Homeland, which will work for our children and for us. doing.'”

Mayor of San Francisco de Macoris, Siquio Ng de la Rosa, and Provincial Governor, Ana Xiomara Cortes, expressed pride in celebrating the 211th anniversary of the man who sacrificed himself for the country’s independence.

Delivery of 186 happy family homes

In San Francisco de Macoris, President Abinader distributed 186 new two- and three-bedroom apartments from the Happy Families National Housing Plan, developed by the Ministry of the Presidency in a public-private alliance, according to a press release from the Presidency.

Of these, 145 are affordable and 41 are social. Another 160 units will be built in this district.

“Our commitment as a government is to create happier families and to realize the long-awaited dream of thousands of Dominicans to have their own home,” said Minister of the Presidency Joel Santos.

For the project being delivered today, located in Residential Marto II, the government provided a subsidy of RD$37 million through the Initial Bonus, Itbis Bonus, 7 Year Rate Bonus, Women’s Bonus, allowing 1% per family when purchasing their home. Over million pesos were saved. , While the construction company contributed another RD$400 million.

Supervises regional hospital construction

Abinader, together with Carlos Bonilla, supervised the construction of the San Vicente de Paul Regional University Hospital, whose first phase will be completed in the summer of 2024 and completion by the end of the year or early 2025.

“This is going to be a great hospital. The head of state explained that a regional hospital will also have facilities for cases of national specialities, and will have 19 beds in intensive care (ICU), 11 operating rooms and about 320 hospitalized beds.

The investment made is RD$9,326 million including equipment and will create approximately 6,000 direct jobs.

The President highlighted that they are addressing other decades-old needs in the province, with asphalt planning already underway and sidewalks and sidewalks built in 40% of the neighborhoods that need them.

In addition, the Army’s Seventh Brigade will also be stationed at the fort under construction, Abinader said.