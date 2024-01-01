Zendaya is making waves with a brand new look, Adele Exarchopoulos made an indelible impression upon her arrival … The stars reunited at Fendi Fashion Week show

The Fendi fashion show took place this Thursday, January 25, at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The brand presented its Spring/Summer 2024 collection in front of a host of celebrities.
rest under this advertisement
This fashion week, shows are coming one after the other in Paris. This Thursday, January 25, it was Fendi’s turn to present its brand new Spring Summer 2024 collection during a fashion show in front of an impressive audience of stars. A large number of celebrities from all over the world came to attend this fashion event which took place at the beginning of the year. Among the guests, Zendaya, who attracted everyone with her outfit, or even Adele Exarchopoulos and even Reese Witherspoon, who came with her daughter.
zendaya is very popular
The American star and Tom Holland’s partner has once again caught everyone’s attention. Zendaya showed off a brand new haircut, a tight bun and short bangs. She arrived in a long burgundy wool dress with open shoulders and did not miss to greet the crowd present to admire their favorite stars. She was not the only one to create a sensation by attending the last Fashion Week show. Adele Exarchopoulos also made an impact, arriving with her short leather jacket and yellow gloves that matched her handbag. The French actress and mother was seen smilingly posing for photographers before joining the parade.
rest under this advertisement
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, an amazing resemblance
As far as international stars go, American actress Reese Witherspoon also had a notable arrival. It wasn’t her very cool outfit that impressed, but her daughter Ava Filippe, who accompanied her. The 24-year-old is the spitting image of her mother and beauty definitely runs in the family’s veins. A stone’s throw away from the movie star, Japanese singer Miya, a member of the South Korean group Twice, was also welcomed with great enthusiasm. Guests also included South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, models Veronica Ferraro and Zita d’Hauteville. Celebrities were once again present at this new Fashion Week event.