Price and available colors of the refurbished Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is generating a lot of expectations among users, so here we tell you how it looks and more information about it.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, features, price and new colors Libero composition for 2024

arrival of iPhone 15 Pro Max Marked a milestone in the mobile phone market thanks to the revolutionary use of titanium. However, the devices that will be available worldwide by 2024 are expected to have exciting new features. And the iPhone 16 Pro Max will arrive in September and many details of this new device have already been revealed. You want to know more? Here we tell you.

By September of this 2024, Apple promises the arrival of the new iPhone 16 Pro MaxWhich has not only surprised by revolutionizing its camera game but will also be the first to have Artificial Intelligence. Do you want to know more details about the price and colors of this new Apple phone? Here we tell you everything.

What will be the features of iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Although it is too early to talk about this iPhone 16 Pro MaxThe truth is that important details of this new generation to be launched by Apple have been revealed. It is estimated that its camera module iPhone 16 Pro Max That will change, because it will be more comfortable to record content this way, so that it can be played on Vision Pro.

However, not only will the camera module change, but it has also been revealed that the wide angle of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will increase, going from 12MP to 48MP. On the other hand, this phone will come with a technology called “Tetraprism Telephoto”, which will allow you to zoom X5 without any problem.

This will be the module of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, Photo: Rachna.

Additionally, there will be a new ‘Capture button’ on the side of the device, designed to improve the capture experience, with various functions such as zoom by sliding, holding, and other photography-related options.

One of the most significant improvements in the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the arrival of the new A18 Pro Bionic processor that will not only improve power but also add Artificial Intelligence to strengthen Siri and compete with Samsung’s S24 Ultra.

In addition, this next iPhone 16 Pro Max will be one of the largest, as its Super Retina screen will reach 6.9 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Regarding the colors of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, this new Apple device will have new presentations made of titanium, here is a sample of what is to come in 2024.

colors are like this iPhone 16 Pro Max, Photo: Rachna.

It’s too early to talk about the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, it is estimated to have a base price of $1,300 in the United States, which will be the same price as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it will arrive in Peru with an average price of 7,500 soles.

What are the features of OnePlus 12?

Regarding the display or screen, the OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82” BOE X1 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate type LTPO 3.0. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal memory.

This is OnePlus 12. Photo: Capture.

As if that wasn’t enough, the BBK Electronics team has a dual 5400 mAh cell and fast charging of 100W wired and 50W wireless. However, that’s not all, as the OnePlus 12 has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 32MP front lens and a 50MP Sony LYT-808, a 48MP Sony IMX581 wide angle lens and a 64MP 3C telephoto lens. With this set of sensors you can record in 4K at 60FPS.

What features does HONOR Magic6 Pro have?

With respect to a display or screen, honor magic 6 pro It features a 6.81” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 x 1440 px resolution, and 1800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory, which means it is not expandable with microSD.

Colors of HONOR Magic6 Pro. Photo. Capture.