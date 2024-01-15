Price and where to buy collectible with briefcase

we return together Collectionnow with him set Blue doctorWhich is one of the most complete and practical that we present.

blue doctor set is small blue cloud shaped briefcaseWhich can be taken everywhere, when opened it reveals six accessories Doctor.

This toy includes the following:

Glasses

band aids

syringe

Credential

stethoscope

to bend

If you are interested in this curious set, here we will tell you all the details about its price and where to get the collectible, which can be a very good gift for a boy or girl who is a fan of Blue.

blue doctor set price

Let us tell you that blue doctor set In terms of its price it is somewhat expensive, because in Mexico It is difficult to find it in department stores or toy stores.

Still, considering the current price of collectibles, the Blue Doctor set is within the general average of current toys.

Thus price Blue Doctor from Mexico is from the set 616 pesos, As we mentioned, this is within “normal” for these types of children’s cartoon collectibles.

Despite being within reach of almost any pocket, it remains to consider what the entire package offers in general; Total 7 pieces.

Where to buy Blue Doctor set?

He blue doctor set Can’t be found in physical stores MexicoOnline stores are the only real option.

the best of these Amazonthis is where you will find Blue Doctor Set priced at 616 pesos Noted earlier.

Amazon is very reliable, as well as toy On average it takes about 5 days to reach If you need the product in a few days, with relatively fast shipping to your home.

It should also be mentioned that they have a good number of units of the Blue Doctor set, so you shouldn’t worry about buying it right away.