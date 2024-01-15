Begona Linares, wife of Juan Pablo Guanipa, passes away

On Friday, March 29, the sad news of the death of Begoña Linares, wife of politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, was announced. The information was shared through social networks and was confirmed by fellow politician Angel Medina on his account x,

In his own words, Medina expressed: “I received the unfortunate news of the death of Begoña Linares de Guanipa. My condolences and all my love to brother Juan Pablo Guanipa, his children and the entire Guanipa family. God receives him in his glory.”

Opposition leader María Corina Machado also expressed her condolences on social networks, highlighting Begoña’s bravery, generosity and intelligence. To him, Begona was a light being and it was an honor to be his friend. “God bless you, dear Bego, we will continue to row together,” she mentioned.

All my strength and prayers for my dear friend Juan Pablo and his children for their departure to Begoña to meet God.

Bego was a being of light; Brave, generous, intelligent, loving. It was a privilege to know him and an honor to be his friend.

God bless you, dear Bego,… – Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) 29 March 2024

The departure of Begoña Linares has left a void in the political community and those who knew him. His loved ones and friends bid him farewell with affection. Primero Justicia leader, Henrique Capriles Radonski, also expressed his condolences to the Guanipa family for their unfortunate loss.

“My thoughts are with Juan Pablo, his children, grandchildren and other family members at this difficult moment. The memory of his love and bravery will always remain in their hearts.”