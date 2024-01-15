Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa… they all embrace the “mob wife” trend

at the antipode of quiet luxury or even’clean girl‘Cardigans, pleated skirts and moccasin socks worn very sensibly, are a big trend making waves since the beginning of the year. It’s none other than ‘Mob Wife’, coinciding with the series’ 25th anniversary the Sopranos and the show begins griselda On Netflix. It was enough to catch fire on the web, giving rise to a whole lot of viral fashion in the process. The statistics don’t lie, on Tik Tok, the hashtag #MobWifeAesthetics has been viewed nearly 160 million times, thus sanctifying the “mafioso’s wife”, a fascinating character with maximalist aesthetics…

Idea? Modeling Elvira Hancock’s style scarfaceGinger McKenna Inn casinoConnie Inn Saint Or even Lorraine Bracco The Freedmen…If this trend is directly inspired by the looks of these gangster women, then it girls By adopting all its codes, the incident was immediately contained. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and other fashionistas have been spotted wearing the perfect uniform.mob wife“, namely: ultra-sexy slip dresses, voluminous faux fur coats, abundant leather, leopard print, XXL sunglasses and gold jewelry, as flashy as you want… so many experienced fashionistas who prove that this trend In vogue – which can quickly become obscene if used poorly – It all comes together when you choose the right pieces…a short overview of the best looks seen.

⋙ Photos – Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner… The most beautiful stars look in “mob wife” fashion

The “mob wife” trend also appears on the catwalk

If this trend of the 90s is currently found in street style on fashionable girls, we were also able to admire it on the catwalk during Fashion Week. Leopard print galore at Dior, Rabanne and Alexander McQueen, faux fur coats at Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Balenciaga and Balmain, lace corsets, thick black heeled boots or figure-hugging red dresses at Courrèges, Zimmerman and Victoria Beckham. ,

Ultimately, the latest fashion shows have only confirmed this emerging trend. Max Mara, Dolce & Gabbana, Alaïa and obviously not to mention Versace, which also highlighted the code of “mob wife”.

