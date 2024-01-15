Brandon Lowe’s grand slam leads Tampa Bay Rays

2024 season of Major League Baseball (MLB) It’s only been two days since it launched and it’s already delivering great emotions, like a Cuban home run yandy diaz, adolis garcia And Lourdes Gurriel,

However, none of these home runs resulted in opening day They went with full pads. But it didn’t take long to see it for the first time Grand Slam of the current campaign mlb,

This Friday, March 29, the meeting took place for the second time in the year To toronto blue jays And tampa bay rays In this Tropicana Field. There, one of the Cubans present at the meeting managed to become the hero of the action.

Tampa Bay Rays dazzle with legendary hit

The match looked to be 1×0 in favor of the Canadian team thanks to a solo home run george springer At the top of the third chapter. However, this advantage was short-lived after the opener Toronto Chris Bassitt, This will get complicated and he will load the bases with no outs on the board. One of those who managed to reach base first was Cuban. yandy diazWho got the ticket?

But the one who wore the hero’s cloak that day brandon lowe, which was not at all affected by the pressure of the context. already faced uncontrolled bassitWaiters took advantage of a 90 mph 1-1 cutter, staying in center and sending the ball 444 feet through center field.

it seemed the hit that lowe’s At 111 MPH, it was enough for them to score. ben rortvedt, jose caballero And yandy diaz, like this, tampa bay rays Took the lead of 1×4 in the third innings.

Whereas, lowe’s Managed to get into the big story of the 2024 campaign mlb with him Grand SlamAlthough this is nothing extraordinary, as it is the fourth one that he adds in his career.

Below you can enjoy the video of the hit:





