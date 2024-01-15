Dr. Gladys McGarry: “Social engagement is one of the main indicators of happy and healthy aging”

Researchers at the Complutense University of Madrid, led by Professor María Dolores Merino Rivera, confirmed that there are six RPsychological traits shared by centenarians: Vitality, enjoying relationships with others, commitment, control, intellectual stimulation and flexibility.

Some of these characteristics match those Century Dr. Gladys McGrew collects in his book Six secrets of longevity, And at the age of 102 and based on her experience in holistic medicine, McGarry affirms that “Health and happiness are linked to our life force in the way we feel we relate to the world around us. “And thus he has come to define keys for grow old completely,

You may be interested in



18 exercises you can do today to age well inside and out

18 exercises you can do today to age well inside and out



Six secrets of holistic medicine to achieve longevity

1. Vitality.

of the six mysteries live moreGladys McGarry sheds light on Life force is our reason for living, this is our abundance. (…) It’s the energy we get from things that matter and that mean something to us. (…) Every one of us is here Connect with your unique gifts; This is what activates our will to survive, (…) The process of finding our life force is what truly gives us life force.” And on that path, you must focus on what makes you feel good in order to define your purpose.

2. Movement.

,all life needs to move on“Research on telomeres, the ends of chromosomes, has shown that even ten minutes of brisk walking a day is associated with longer life expectancy,” says Dr. McGarry. It has been proven that exercise is beneficial for physical health as well as mental health. Noticeable positive effects reported on health, mood.

Conversely, rest and a sedentary lifestyle limit the circulatory, digestive and nervous systems, impair the lymphatic system as well as infection-fighting organs and tissues, and negatively impact the endocrine system, Due to which your health and well-being obviously gets into trouble. Your welfare.

3. Power of love

“Love has the rare ability to transform everything it touches. (…) When love is present things become infinitely possible“Thus, love is Dr. Gladys McGarry’s third secret to longevity, which, in the words of the holistic medicine expert, must begin with ourselves, because it is the foundation of everything we give and receive.

4. You are never really alone

Dr. Gladys McGrew says loneliness, or disconnection from others, wreaks havoc on the body. “A study from Brigham Young University showed that feeling alone This has the same effect on longevity as smoking fifteen cigarettes a day..12 Uncertain social interactions increase the risk of suffering from heart disease by 29 percent and the risk of suffering from stroke by 32 percent,” he writes in the pages of his book where he also cites the words of author Ashton Applewhite The one who tells “Social engagement is one of the main indicators of happy and healthy aging,

5. Learn and practice everything Thankfulness

From every situation, whether kind or negative, you can learn a life lesson and, beyond that, the centenarian expert in holistic medicine confirms that you should “feel grateful for it.”

“When We face the toughest challenges in life, and we decide to seek knowledge and teachings No matter how much it hurts, it reawakens our life force,” writes Dr. McGrew.

6. Energy

Once all the previous advice has been implemented, doctors of holistic medicine confirm that we will be able to Use your energy, your life force consciouslyTo derive light and positivity from it that will help us age better.

Six secrets of longevity For sale at Casa del Libro (18.90 euros) buy product

As an Affiliate, TELVA receives income from affiliate purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not affect the editorial independence of this medium: editors independently select and analyze products according to their own criteria and special knowledge.